Natural-lawn advocate contests blight citation for her yard

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A natural-lawn advocate is fighting a citation for blight in her front yard at her Connecticut home.

Maggie Redfern, of New London, is challenging local ordinances in a case that has rallied like-minded conservationists.

She sees her yard as a rebuke to the chemical-soaked, manicured lawns of suburban America.

Redfern argued for a change to the rules at a city hearing this week.

Until now, the issue was academic for Redfern, an assistant director at the Connecticut College arboretum. Redfern organizes an annual conference on what’s called the Smaller American Lawns Today movement.

The campaign was launched in the 1990s by a college botany professor, and aims to return yards to more natural landscapes.

