New Haven barber shop puts hair cuts on wheels

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One New Haven barber is literally going the extra mile to serve his customers.

Luis Gonsalez is the barber at the Mobile Barber Shop.

While many people are familiar with the rising popularity of food trucks, barber shops on wheels are a much less common sight.

Gonsalez got the idea of putting his work on wheels from his son.

“My boy, he says, ‘you’re crazy, you do the barber shop in a truck?'” Gonsalez explained. “I want to try it. I want to do it.”

Gonsalez saw a truck for sale and turned it into his barber shop once he bought it. He says he enjoys being his own boss and talking with his customers.

“It’s nice to share, socialize with my calling. You work by yourself,” Gonsalez said. “I’m my own boss, no one tells me what time I have to be there. I come on my own schedule.”

Gonsalez believes this level of independence allows him to truly enjoy his craft.

“I think the fear of working with other barbers is the fear of getting fired, making a mistake and ending up losing your job,” he explained. “We’re all humans. We all make mistakes. Sometimes, mistakes aren’t allowed when you’re working for someone else.”

These days, Gonsalez can cut hair in peace, all from the comfort of his mobile business.

“I feel peaceful…It’s just a humble place. I just ask that people respect me and my business and continue to move forward with this business.