Plainfield firefighter arrested for sexually assaulting junior member of fire department

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Plainfield firefighter was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a junior member of the department.

The Plainfield Fire Department says on August 8th, a junior member of the department told police that she was sexually assaulted by a high ranking member of the department, identified as 27-year-old Captain Kevin Wells.

The victim said the incident happened inside the fire station.

On August 10th, at around 5:30 p.m. Plainfield Police executed a search and seizure warrant at the Fire Department, located at 620 Norwich Road. Police say that public safety was never at risk during the search because “mutual aid departments were put on notice with the assistance of Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications to provide coverage to the Plainfield Fire District area.”

On Thursday at 7 a.m., Wells turned himself into police and was charged with sexual assault. He was held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court on September 11th.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.