Plainfield firefighter arrested for sexually assaulting junior member of fire department

By Published: Updated:
Captain Kevin Wells (Plainfield Police)

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Plainfield firefighter was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a junior member of the department.

The Plainfield Fire Department says on August 8th, a junior member of the department told police that she was sexually assaulted by a high ranking member of the department, identified as 27-year-old Captain Kevin Wells.

The victim said the incident happened inside the fire station.

On August 10th, at around 5:30 p.m. Plainfield Police executed a search and seizure warrant at the Fire Department, located at 620 Norwich Road. Police say that public safety was never at risk during the search because “mutual aid departments were put on notice with the assistance of Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications to provide coverage to the Plainfield Fire District area.”

On Thursday at 7 a.m., Wells turned himself into police and was charged with sexual assault. He was held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court on September 11th.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s