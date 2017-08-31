Police car involved in 3-car accident while responding to call in Thomaston

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A police car was involved in a three-car accident in Thomaston on Thursday night.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., two officers from the Thomaston Police Department were responding to an active panic alarm at the Citgo Gas Station on Watertown Road with lights and sirens on. While responding, police say one of the officers was involved in an accident with two other vehicles.

The Thomaston Police Department is investigating the accident with assistance from Connecticut State Police.

The officer who was involved in the accident as well as one of the other motorists that was involved were transported to the hospital. Officials say there are no life-threatening injuries reported.