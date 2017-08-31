Police identify New Milford man killed in officer-involved shooting

Related Coverage Armed man dead after being shot by New Milford police

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police have identified the armed man who was shot to death by police in New Milford on Monday evening.

Police say 62-year-old Kostatinos Sfaelos was killed after New Milford Police responded to his home for a disturbance on Outlook Road just before 5 p.m. Sfaelos had exited the residence and ran into the woods with a shotgun.

According to police, Sfaelos eventually exited the woods and approached officers, ignoring demands from police to drop the shotgun. An officer then fired at least one round, striking Sfaelos.

Sfaelos was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by State Police.