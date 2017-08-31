Police: Third teenager charged in 18-year-old’s death

By Published: Updated:

DANBURY, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Police in Connecticut say a third teenager has been arrested in connection with the death an 18-year-old.

Danbury police said Wednesday that the teen turned herself in on Tuesday. She is charged in the death of Gabriel Bara-Bardo, but police did not say what role he is believed to have played.

Police say the teen was charged with  Robbery, Criminal Liability / Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit / Robbery, Larceny, Criminal Liability / Larceny, Conspiracy to Commit / Larceny, Reckless Endangerment and Reckless Driving.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have already been arrested in the same case.

Related: Second teen arrested in murder of Danbury man

Police say the 16-year-old hit Bara-Bardo with a punch that dazed him on Aug. 5. Police later found him alone and unconscious in the road next to his vehicle.

Related: Police: 15-year-old boy charged with murder in death of man

The state medical examiner’s office ruled that Bara-Bardo’s cause of death was complications following blunt impact to the head and neck.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s