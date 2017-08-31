Red Cross urges people to continue donating via text despite slow response time

(WTNH) — The Red Cross is urging people to keep donating.

Rumors have swirled that the organization was not able to take anymore donations via text, but that is simply not true.

“You are still able to text the word “Harvey” to 90999. The only difference now is that you’ll get a response, it’ll just take a little longer. Again, just because we’ve had such an overwhelming response from donors. It’s just something we’re working on so we just ask that people are patient,” said Kelly Isenor of the American Red Cross

Related Content: Red Cross opens more shelters in Houston as Harvey’s fury continues

It may take up to 48 hours for you to receive a text confirming your donation.