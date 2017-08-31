School opens while still under construction

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It is back to school today for students Milford’s West Shore Middle School. THey are not just coming back to school, however. They are coming back to a construction site.

The construction began back in March, so it started during the last school year. All along it was scheduled to take a year, so all along they knew this part was still going to be in the works while students were learning back there in that part of the building.

Yesterday, parents and teachers got a sneak peek at the work done so far. the principal gave us a tour as well. They were doing some last minute work on the parts of the building that will be open today.

When you walk down most of the hallways, you can’t even tell that it’s a construction site. Some classrooms have plywood where big windows should be. They all have a window for getting out in an emergency. The trick is to keep the construction areas seperate from the classes. That’s done with walls and fences. What is not so easy to contain is the noise.

“I have outstanding teachers, and they love the craft of education and they love their kids, and they will teach and they will learn no matter what adversity they might face,” said West Shore’s principal, Paul Cavanna. “When you have loud noises happening, you can’t have classes right next to that location, so I have to work with my assistant principal Mr. Hayes who is outstanding at that and find different locations for those classrooms so it’s quiet so the kids can learn.”

West Shore was originally supposed to open Monday. They delayed the start of school by three days to get some last minute details done, and to get everything up to code, inspected and certified. That is all done, so students will be coming back to West Shore Middle School in the next hour or two. They changed the routing for the buses and student drop off when construction began in the spring.

That pattern stays the same, and administrators will be out here directing you this morning, if you plan to drop students off here.