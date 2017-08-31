South Windsor man arrested for child pornography

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A South Windsor man was arrested on child pornography charges on Thursday morning.

Police say at around 9:30 a.m., officers arrested 63-year-old Patrick Joyce for importing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The charges stem from an online investigation of users in chat-rooms who seek out images or discussion of young children. Police say a Florida law enforcement agent told South Windsor Police that Joyce was communicating with an arrestee in that state.

Police then searched Joyce’s computers where they say they found 20 images of child pornography.

Joyce was held on $100,000 bond.