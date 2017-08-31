State Comptroller Kevin Lembo decides against run for governor

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:
Connecticut State Comptroller Kevin Lembo (Image: osc.ct.gov)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo will not run for governor next year.

Instead, Lembo will seek a third term as comptroller.

The Democrat says he spent the last four months traveling the state exploring a run for governor, but figured out being comptroller is the best way for him to fight for health care and economic systems that work for everyone.

Related Content: Capitol Report: Governor Malloy comments on 2018 election

Several Democrats and Republicans are running for governor.

Earlier this year, Governor Dannel Malloy announced he would not seek reelection.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s