State Comptroller Kevin Lembo decides against run for governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo will not run for governor next year.

Instead, Lembo will seek a third term as comptroller.

The Democrat says he spent the last four months traveling the state exploring a run for governor, but figured out being comptroller is the best way for him to fight for health care and economic systems that work for everyone.

Several Democrats and Republicans are running for governor.

Earlier this year, Governor Dannel Malloy announced he would not seek reelection.