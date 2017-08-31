Stretch Your Dollar: Tips for eating out on a budget

(WTNH)– College students like to eat out but we all know that’s not always the best way to go when you’re juggling school and work.

These are tips anyone can take advantage of whether college students looking to dine on a budget this school year, or you may find this helpful if you’re taking the family out this labor day weekend!

Just because you are on a budget doesn’t mean you have to spend every night in your kitchen. If you want to go out, find gift cards at a discounted rate. Try giftcards.com or restaurants.com. For instance, you can get a $25 gift card to your favorite restaurant without having to pay the full 25 bucks. So you end up getting some of your food for free.

Do your research and ask for deals. Many times kids, seniors and members of the military can eat for free. Plan to eat out on those special days and take the family.

If you end up leaving a lot of food on your plate, ask your server for lunch-sized portions. Typically, it’s cheaper while also being filling.

And follow your favorite restaurant on social media. Many times that’s the first place restaurants announce deals or sales.

Another tip that’s great for anyone, download the venmo app! If you’re the one who pays for the bill and tell people to pay you later, well venmo allows you to make the transaction immediately. You can alert people when they owe you money and it takes no time for them to transfer money over.