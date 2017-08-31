Suspects sought in Norwalk Verizon store burglary

Norwalk police cruiser (file).

NORWALK,Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the suspects who stole several cell phones from a Verizon store in Norwalk on Thursday morning.

Police say at around 1:38 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Verizon at 561 Connecticut Avenue. While en-route, the store owner told police that people were seen inside the store on surveillance camera.

Upon arrival, officers found a rear door open but the suspects had already fled the scene and were not located in the area.

Police say about 15 cell phones were stolen.

The burglary remains under investigation. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 203-854-3111.

