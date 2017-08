BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — A tanker truck rollover on Route 42 is causing traffic issues for drivers in Beacon Falls.

According to Connecticut State Police, the state route will be closed “for an extended period of time.” Authorities say the incident took place near Blackberry Hill Road.

State Police report at least one person has suffered a minor injury.

It is not known what caused the tanker trunk to rollover.

No other information has been released at this time.