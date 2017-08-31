Town of Hamden enacts spending freeze

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state budget stalemate has caused another Connecticut town to take precautionary measures with regards to managing its finances.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng has implemented a spending freeze for the remainder of the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Related Content: Pleas for state budget solution are turning desperate

The town says the freeze will affect all non-essential operating budget expenditures and will go into effect immediately.

According to the town, the freeze will not cut “public health or safety operations, already approved services or programs, required maintenance, or contractual obligations.”

Related Content: Spending and hiring freeze implemented in Norwalk

This is the fourth fiscal year in a row that Mayor Leng has implemented a spending freeze.

Mayor Leng commented on the freeze, saying, “While it is uncommon to enact a spending freeze this early into the fiscal year, it is critical that Hamden maintain especially prudent oversight of our expenditures as the State grapples with its ongoing budget difficulties.”