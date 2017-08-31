Town of Hamden enacts spending freeze

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state budget stalemate has caused another Connecticut town to take precautionary measures with regards to managing its finances.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng has implemented a spending freeze for the remainder of the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Related Content: Pleas for state budget solution are turning desperate

The town says the freeze will affect all non-essential operating budget expenditures and will go into effect immediately.

According to the town, the freeze will not cut “public health or safety operations, already approved services or programs, required maintenance, or contractual obligations.”

Related Content: Spending and hiring freeze implemented in Norwalk

This is the fourth fiscal year in a row that Mayor Leng has implemented a spending freeze.

Mayor Leng commented on the freeze, saying, “While it is uncommon to enact a spending freeze this early into the fiscal year, it is critical that Hamden maintain especially prudent oversight of our expenditures as the State grapples with its ongoing budget difficulties.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s