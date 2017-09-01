2 people facing charges for allegedly selling drugs in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing charges after police say they were selling drugs in Hamden.

On August 18, Hamden Police Department’s Street Interdiction Team and Special Response Team arrested two people near Goodrich Street.

Officials say the arrests were the result of a lengthy investigation into drug sales on Goodrich Street and the surrounding area.

Hamden Police say they arrested 51-year-old Lashaun Lawrence of Hamden. She is being charged with sale of narcotics. She was detained on a $25,000 bond.

They say they also arrested 27-year-old Armando Johnson of Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. He is being charged with sale of narcotics. He was detained on a $10,000 bond.

Both Lawrence and Johnson appeared in court in Meriden on Friday.