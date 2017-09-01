Aldi grocery store to hold hiring events for Hartford, New Haven stores

(WTNH) — Aldi grocery store is holding hiring events for multiple stores throughout the state next week.

The hiring events will take place on Tuesday, September 5th, Thursday, September 7th and Friday, September 8th.

Aldi is looking to hire store associates, shift managers and manager trainees for an upcoming store in Hamden, as well as current stores in Groton, Lisbon, Milford, New Britain, New Haven, Waterford and West Haven.

The Aldi in Milford on Boston Post Road is looking to hire store associates and shift managers and will host events from 7:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The Aldi in New Britain on Farmington Avenue is looking to hire store associates and shift managers and will host an event from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Mystic Marriott Hotel and Spa in Groton on North Road is hiring all positions and will host an event from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Aldi says store associates make $12.75 per hour, shift managers make $17.25 per hour and manager trainees make $60,000 a year ($25.00 per hour averaging 40 hours per week with an opportunity to earn $90,000 to $100,000 per year as a store manager).

Officials at Aldi say applicants must be 18 years or older to apply, must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday with retail experience preferred. Aldi says a high school diploma or GED is preferred. Management experience is preferred for manager trainees. Applicants should be able to lift 45 pounds and need to pass a drug screening and background check.

Aldi staff who work more than 25 hours per week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. All employees are invited to participate in their 401(k) program.