Apple expected to unveil next iPhones at Sept. 12 showcase

By Published:
Apple
This Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, photo shows the Apple logo at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. Apple has set Sept. 12, 2017, as the date for an annual post-Labor Day showcase. Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device's 10th anniversary. Even if such a device is unveiled, Apple will also likely reveal upgrades to last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple‘s faithful fans and investors won’t have to wait much longer to see what the iPhone maker has in store next.

The company sent out invitations Thursday to set Sept. 12 as the date for an annual post-Labor Day showcase.

As usual, the famously secretive Apple didn’t say what’s on tap, but this is typically when the company unveils new iPhones.

Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device’s 10th anniversary. Even if a fancier version is unveiled, Apple will also likely announce upgrades to last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

It’s Apple’s first event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its new headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple’s invitation seemed to hint that something colorful is in store as it presented a multi-hued depiction of the company’s famous logo. That choice will likely spur speculation that Apple’s new phone will feature a screen with organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, which will display more vivid colors than previous models. Rival phones from Samsung already use OLED.

There have also been reports that the company intends to show off an upgrade to its Apple TV streaming box that will be capable of handling ultra-high definition, or 4K, video.

