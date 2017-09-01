Cruisin’ Connecticut – ‘Oklahoma!’ at the Goodspeed Opera House

By Published:
oklahoma at the goodspeed opera house ct

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to East Haddam, home of the Goodspeed Opera House.

I caught up with the stars of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’ Connecticut native and actor, Matt Faucher plays “Jud Fry:”

I think it’s the classic American musical. It has universal themes. A historic piece, because it was the first time that the song and dance actually furthered the story – and that had never happened before in music theater.

Actress, Terry Burrell plays “Aunt Eller” and is a seasoned veteran on Broadway:

Great production values here at the Goodspeed. I mean you’re not getting anything here that you wouldn’t see in New York on a Broadway stage.

Faucher, a University of Hartford grad is able to come back home and play for the home crowd:

Above being able to see everybody that I grew up with and worked with as a young performer, I get to go home and eat my Mom’s home cooking, which is lovely.

Maybe he’ll bring some of Mom’s goodies to the next show…

‘Oklahoma!’ runs now through September 27th at the Goodspeed Opera House. You can get tickets here. 

