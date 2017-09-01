CT residents come up with ways to help Hurricane Harvey victims



THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Allan Olivero and Mendy Hecht don’t know each other, but they do have something on common — both had an idea to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and they did something about it.

“I was watching video with my kids of what was going on there and I just thought we have to do something,” Mendy said. “We have to help these people. It’s such a terrible tragedy and so many of them have lost everything they’ve worked for.”

Allan works at the Thomaston Fire Department. He asked his colleagues if they would support the idea of turning their fire station on South Main Street into a hurricane relief drop off site. Then they got the word out and the results were amazing. After 3 days, they got so many donations, they had to get a second 53-ft box trailer — and that one’s getting filled, too.

“The feeling is just overwhelming,” Allan said. “We’ve been doing this for 3 days and every hour of the last 3 days has just been very overwhelming. I just love doing it. I love helping people.”

The trailers were donated by JRC Transportion in Thomaston. They’re also driving the trucks to Houston at no cost.

Mendy got an idea to start a Convoy of Hope. He rented a UHaul truck and got word out on social media that he would be parked at Wooster Square Park in New Haven Friday collecting donations. Four of his friends around the country are doing the same in their communities, including one in Fairfield, Connecticut, Atlanta, Detroit, and Chatanooga, Tennessee. All of them will meet up near Houston early next week and then drive into the city together with the much-needed items.

“The idea was hashed and this is what we did — this is the result,” Mendy said. “I’m very grateful there’s alot of hope in this world ….It just shows how much good there is out there. If we focus on the good and the positive, alot of good things and good outcomes could happen.”

Mendy leaves for Houston Sunday morning. The trucks from the Thomaston Fire Department relief effort are already on the road.

Allan and Mendy are two examples of people stepping up to make a difference and spread Connecticut kindness. And they both have messages for the people of Texas.

“The message that we’re sending to the folks in Texas is that we’re here for you, we’re praying for you, and we’re gonna do this together — we’re gonna get you out of the mess you’re in,” Allan said.

“The people are with you and give us a holler if you need anything else,” Mendy said.