District delays school start due to bus driver shortage

WAKEFIELD, N.H. (AP) — Bus driver shortages in New Hampshire have forced one school district to delay the start to the school year.

WMUR-TV reports elementary and middle school students in Wakefield will start Sept. 11, a week later than scheduled. School business administrator Terry Wiggin says the district has 14 bus routes but only three drivers.

High school students have been directed to report to the Paul School if they need bus transportation.

Wiggin says the district will revise and test new routes this week to try to solve the problem. The district is also working with vendors and the New Hampshire Department of Education to find drivers.

Wakefield’s bus driver shortage reflects a larger problem in the state. There are around 4,000 bus routes and only 3,000 licensed drivers.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.