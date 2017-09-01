District delays school start due to bus driver shortage

By Published: Updated:

WAKEFIELD, N.H. (AP) — Bus driver shortages in New Hampshire have forced one school district to delay the start to the school year.

WMUR-TV reports elementary and middle school students in Wakefield will start Sept. 11, a week later than scheduled. School business administrator Terry Wiggin says the district has 14 bus routes but only three drivers.

High school students have been directed to report to the Paul School if they need bus transportation.

Wiggin says the district will revise and test new routes this week to try to solve the problem. The district is also working with vendors and the New Hampshire Department of Education to find drivers.

Wakefield’s bus driver shortage reflects a larger problem in the state. There are around 4,000 bus routes and only 3,000 licensed drivers.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s