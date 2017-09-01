Enfield man injured in I-91 tree crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– An Enfield man was seriously injured after crashing into a tree while exiting I-91 on Thursday afternoon.

State Police say at around 3:46 p.m., 43-year-old David Rose was traveling northbound on I-91 when he lost control of his Ford Escape while attempting to exit off the exit 47 west off ramp. The vehicle then went off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Rose was taken to Baystate Hospital for serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.