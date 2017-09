2-alarm fire breaks out at New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– People were trapped inside a New Haven building after a second alarm fire broke out at a restaurant on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials are responding to a second alarm fire at the Trinity Bar and Restaurant at 157 Orange Street. Heavy black smoke can be seen coming from the building.

New Haven Fire says there are reports of people on the second floor and the roof.

At least one person was seen being taken from the scene in an ambulance.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time.

The area near Orange Street and Court Street is closed as crews work to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

