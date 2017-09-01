First responders extricate driver after freak accident in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders extricated a driver after a freak accident in Milford on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:10 p.m., a male driver became pinned in the driver side doorway of his pick-up truck at a Milford food establishment, officials say. The patron was using the drive-thru line when the incident occurred.

Experts believe after completing his transaction, the driver stepped out of his vehicle in an attempt to retrieve his change that had fallen on the ground. The vehicle rolled forward during this, causing the driver’s door to strike a steel and concrete pillar. It trapped the man between the door and the body of his pick-up truck.

Firefighters arrived and quickly worked to extricate the victim. Fire officials say they the numerous tools and construction equipment that were in the pick-up truck complicated the extrication process.

It took first responders approximately 20 minutes to free the man, officials say. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Trauma Center by Milford Fire Department paramedics, however, his condition is unknown at this time.

Officials have not released the identity of the man.