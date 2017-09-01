Injuries reported in Berlin school bus crash

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A school bus was involved in a crash that closed a road in Berlin Friday morning.

Berlin Police tell News 8 that at around 7 a.m., crews were on scene of the school bus crash involving middle school students on Middletown Road. There were minor injuries in the accident but it’s unclear who was hurt.

Middletown Road was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is also unknown. The accident remains under investigation.

