Malloy urges Connecticut to prepare for Hurricane Irma

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy is urging Connecticut residents to make hurricane preps. With a strong storm churning in the Atlantic, the Governor says it’s not too early to think about being ready.

Malloy to be joined by Emergency Preparedness leaders and urge public be prepared for possible hurricane — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) September 1, 2017

Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen and is headed toward the Eastern Caribbean. Its potential impact on Connecticut is about two weeks away, but with the incredible impact of Harvey on Southeast Texas, it’s reasonable to assume we are in for a season of strong hurricanes.

Malloy cautioning Irma is churning in Eastern Atlantic headed for Caribbean and could have a potential impact on CT in about 2 weeks. — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) September 1, 2017

Malloy to visit Red Cross in Farmington to thank them for response and continuing recovery efforts from Harvey — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) September 1, 2017

The Governor is being joined by Connecticut’s Emergency Management leaders in thanking the Red Cross for their efforts in helping with response and recovery from Harvey and will address preparedness at the Red Cross office in Farmington.

79 years ago this month, a devastating, catastrophic hurricane struck CT in 1938 — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) September 1, 2017