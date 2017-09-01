Malloy urges Connecticut to prepare for Hurricane Irma

By Published:
Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy is urging Connecticut residents to make hurricane preps. With a strong storm churning in the Atlantic, the Governor says it’s not too early to think about being ready.

Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen and is headed toward the Eastern Caribbean. Its potential impact on Connecticut is about two weeks away, but with the incredible impact of Harvey on Southeast Texas, it’s reasonable to assume we are in for a season of strong hurricanes.

Related: Tropical Storm Irma forms over Atlantic

The Governor is being joined by Connecticut’s Emergency Management leaders in thanking the Red Cross for their efforts in helping with response and recovery from Harvey and will address preparedness at the Red Cross office in Farmington.

