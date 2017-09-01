Man collects used dime bags and turns them into art to bring awareness to opioid addiction

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — Opioid addiction is now ravaging communities across the nation, including right here in Connecticut.

One man is bringing awareness to the issue through art.

Ben Kurstin has gathered thousands of baggies used for drugs and turned them into works of art.

He lives in Chicago and says he’s disturbed by how many he’s found.

It’s very depressing that I could pick up 50, 100, 150 in a day and the next day pick up a number that was comparable to that. Most had some sort of residue in them, whether it be heroin, cocaine or marijuana. Occasionally there would be a pill or a little bit of dust that he assumed was meth or crack,” said Kurstin.

Close to 9,000 dime bags in 150 designs have become a collection of art, all tied to the war on drugs.

