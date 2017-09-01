Man will serve over 7 years behind bars for shooting

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who was a teenager when he was arrested for shooting another teen in the chest has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years behind bars.

Twenty-year-old Darnell “Pookie” Brown, of Norwalk, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault earlier this year.

The Hour reports that he was given a 15-year sentence Thursday with half suspended and the other half to serve.

Police say Brown was 16 when he was arrested in 2013 after he got into a fight in Norwalk and shot a 19-year-old man in the chest. The man survived the gunshot and is currently recovering. Officials say the shooting was caught on surveillance video from two points of view.

