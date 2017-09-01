New Britain police arrest man in connection to car accident that killed New Haven firefighter

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal car accident that killed a New Haven firefighter back in February.

On February 2, New Britain Police Department, New Britain Fire Department and EMS responded to the intersection of Black Rock Avenue and Warren Street in New Britain for a car accident.

When first responders arrived, they found a car crashed into a utility pole. Officials say the vehicle sustained significant damage in the accident and the passenger, Jeffrey O’Neil died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The head of the New Haven firefighters union told News 8 that O’Neil was a firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department.

Through an investigation, 38-year-old Yabey Oppenheimer of Stratford was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

On Thursday, New Britain Police obtained an arrest warrant for Oppenheimer, found him at his residence and arrested him without incident.

Officials say Oppenheimer is being charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, manslaughter with a motor vehicle and failure to drive right.

Oppenheimer is being held on a $500,000 court set bond and was arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on Friday.