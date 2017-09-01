NTSB releases preliminary report from New Milford plane crash

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the plane crash in New Milford on August 11th.

On August 11th at around 9:30 a.m., a Cessna 172M, N1727V collided with terrain at Candlelight Farms Airport in New Milford. Officials say the airplane was substantially damaged and the flight instructor was fatally injured in the accident. They also say that the student pilot and one passenger were seriously injured.

According to the NTSB, the airplane was registered to and operated by Arrow Aviation and the flight originated out of Danbury Municipal Airport in Danbury.

Officials say the passenger, who was seated in the aft seat, walked to a nearby residence after the accident to seek assistance, however, there were no eyewitnesses to the accident.

A local resident allegedly heard the airplane’s engine prior to the accident, however, he did not see the airplane in flight, according to the NTSB.

The accident site was located in an open field about 1,000 feet northwest of the airport boundary. Experts say the wreckage was found in an upright, nose low attitude and all structure and components of the airplane were accounted for.

Experts say the student pilot who was seated in the left cockpit seat did not possess a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) student pilot certificate or a FAA medical certificate. She was enrolled as a student at Arrow Aviation and according to her pilot logbook, she had logged about 15 hours of total flight time, they say.

The instructor pilot was seated in the right cockpit seat and held flight instructor and commercial pilot certificates with multiple types of airplanes. According to officials, his most recent FAA second class medical certificate was issued on May 21 of 2016. Officials believe he did not report any flight time on his most recent medical certificate application, however he reported 3,000 hours total time to the FAA in October of 2012. Investigators have not been able to find his pilot logbooks.

The NTSB says that this is preliminary information, is subject to change and may contain errors. They say any errors will be corrected in the final report.