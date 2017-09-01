Plainfield Police: 2 arrests made after fight over drug deal

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man and woman were arrested in Plainfield Thursday night after they allegedly got into an argument over a drug deal.

Police say at around 8:17 p.m., officers responded to East Main Street after receiving reports of a man and woman arguing. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Isaiah Snell, of Putnam, and 19-year-old Mary Dejesse, of Eastford, arguing and separated them.

Since Snell had just been arrested for possession of narcotics on Monday, the officer asked if he had anything on him. Snell told police he had just a “blade” but when officers searched him they found a needle, along with the knife.

An investigation revealed that the argument between Snell and Dejesse was over a drug deal. Snell was found to be in possession of 30 bags of Fentanyl, two bags of heroin and a small amount of marijuana.

Snell was then arrested for of Possession of Narcotics, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell and Possession of less than a 1/2 Oz. of Marijuana. He was later released on $5,000 bond.

Dejesse was also arrested and charged with breach of peace. It was also determined she was in possession of narcotics. She was held and released on $1,500 bond.

Both Snell and Dejesse are scheduled to appear in court on September 11th.