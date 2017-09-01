Police enforce school zone speed limits as kids head back to school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A lot of students heading back to the classroom this week. That means drivers are also having to get in “back to school” mode.

Over the last two and a half months kids have not been in school. That means people going to and from work haven’t had to deal with a lot of school buses on the road or kids walking to and from school.

This week, it’s back to reality. A number of schools are now in session and that means safety is a top priority so drivers need to be mindful of that.

Police in every community are always keeping an eye out for those who are maybe rushing to work and not obeying the speed limit in school zones.

#NewHaven police enforcing school zone speed limits. Kids are back in class — slow down! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/FSaKZ8VooQ — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) September 1, 2017

New Haven Police have really been enforcing the law all week and will continue through the end of the school year. Those speed limits are there for a reason.

As for the buses, the drivers will tell you that some people don’t pay attention. They’re on their phones texting or talking. Drinking coffee or running late, which means they may be driving faster then they’re supposed to, unaware of their surroundings.

If you see those bright flashing lights, you need to slow down and come to a stop. Going around a bus when you’re not supposed to can put the lives of children at risk.

Parents are also encouraged to talk to their kids about safety whether they walk to school or take the bus, especially when it comes to traffic.