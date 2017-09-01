Police enforce school zone speed limits as kids head back to school

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A lot of students heading back to the classroom this week. That means drivers are also having to get in “back to school” mode.

Over the last two and a half months kids have not been in school. That means people going to and from work haven’t had to deal with a lot of school buses on the road or kids walking to and from school.

This week, it’s back to reality. A number of schools are now in session and that means safety is a top priority so drivers need to be mindful of that.

Police in every community are always keeping an eye out for those who are maybe rushing to work and not obeying the speed limit in school zones.

New Haven Police have really been enforcing the law all week and will continue through the end of the school year. Those speed limits are there for a reason.

As for the buses, the drivers will tell you that some people don’t pay attention. They’re on their phones texting or talking. Drinking coffee or running late, which means they may be driving faster then they’re supposed to, unaware of their surroundings.

If you see those bright flashing lights, you need to slow down and come to a stop. Going around a bus when you’re not supposed to can put the lives of children at risk.

Parents are also encouraged to talk to their kids about safety whether they walk to school or take the bus, especially when it comes to traffic.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s