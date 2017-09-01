Restaurant Road Trip: Bacon Flights & Beer at ‘Cure’ in Unionville, CT

UNIONVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to Unionville, CT. ‘Cure’ is serving up cured meats, bacon flights, and a impressive cocktail menu.

Restaurant Road Trip with Chef Plum is presented by: Ergo Chef Knives, Asylum Distillery, and the CT Chef’s Challenge to benefit Optimus Healthcare.

‘Cure’ General Manager, Karen Rosoka explains how the restaurant came to be:

Well, it was this great concept of using community, locally sourced products. We’ve been curing bacon and that’s probably one of our biggest draws, because people kinda want to come and check it out. We do four different flavors. Smoking cocktails. Just bringing something different into the area, that hasn’t really been here yet.

Plum went back in the kitchen with Executive Chef, DJ Jakobeit to craft their popular “Crispy Buffalo Pork Belly.”

This is kind of a take on buffalo wings. Shaved celery salad, blue cheese dressing, the pork belly is dipped in buffalo sauce. They’re served stacked up!

Chef Plum said it might have been one of the best dishes he’s tasted on Season 1 of Restaurant Road Trip.

When you stop by ‘Cure,’ you also have to try their bacon flights. Restaurant Manager, Trevor Gilbert walked Plum through the creations:

Left side: honey applewood. Try that with typically a darker beer, but really any of the beers that we have lined up for you is gonna work. And you can’t forget the roasted garlic and black peppercorn.

To top things off you can indulge in local craft beers, and smoked cocktails. And you might even see someone walking around in a bacon suit.

Visit ‘Cure‘ and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 55 Mill St, Unionville, CT 06085

Be sure to support the local businesses who make this show happen: Ergo Chef Knives, Asylum Distillery, and the CT Chef’s Challenge to benefit Optimus Healthcare. Do you have an idea for a place for us to visit on ‘Restaurant Road Trip?’ Visit us on Facebook to let us know, tweet Chef Plum, or email us.