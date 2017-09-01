ShopRite chocolate chips recalled due to allergen not listed in ingredients list

(WTNH) — The Wakefern Food Corp. has issued a recall of the ShopRite brand semi-sweet real chocolate chips on Friday.

The chips were sold in a 24 oz. bag with the UPC bar code of 041190 02668. The “best by” dates on the chocolate chips that are affected were April 11, 2019 and April 12, 2019.

Officials issued the recall because the package may contain milk chocolate chips and milk was not declared in the list of ingredients.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, but people who are allergic to milk could experience an allergic reaction if they eat the chips.

No other package sizes or date codes are being recalled.

“Customers who purchased the chocolate chips may return them for an immediate refund or replacement,” said Karen Meleta, vice president of Consumer and Corporate Communications for Wakefern. “People who are not allergic to milk and those who are not concerned about consuming dairy ingredients may choose not to return the product as it is otherwise safe to eat,” she added.

If you have a question or concern about the recall, you can contact ShopRite at 1-800-ShopRite (1-800-746-7748) on Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.