Solar sunflower helps one farm grow lavender plants

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — For the past three summers, the town of Killingworth has been graced with 25 acres of peace and tranquility.

“We keep it open to the public so people can come in. We like to encourage people to come picnic, painting, a lot of people come with easels for the day,” said Noah Freeman, Lavender Pond Farm employee.

The largest lavender farm in New England, Lavender Pond Farm is a great place to come and enjoy the sights and smells of nature. Thanks to the sun, this family farm has been able to grow thousands of lavender plants….call it a labor of love.

“We live on the property, we work on the property, and it allows our children to really see what it takes to grow a business literally and figuratively,” said Chris Salafia, the owner of Lavender Pond Farm.

And the Salafia family does it all. They sell essential oil, a variety of goods from their shop, and even lavender lemonade on the property. They live by the saying “What have you done to make the world a more beautiful place”, and thanks to help from a USDA grant, the farm is now both more beautiful and more efficient because of this. This is the SmartFlower, the second installed in the US, and the first in Connecticut. While it might look advanced, lead technician from All Green It Solar in Southington says it’s really not that complex.

“It’s really easy to put up. Yeah, the most difficult part is digging a trench, other than that it’s really simple,” said Joe Skaret, the lead technician at All Green It Solar.

And while it looks really cool, it’s the efficiency that makes this solar panel system much better than the roof mounted ones.

It’s 40% more efficient than a standard system.

That efficiency is thanks to the power of satellites!

It’s GPS tracking and it will automatically sync up to where the sun is in the sky. Even on a cloudy day, it will still be pointing at the sun directly throughout the entire day.

So as the day moves on, the solar panel moves with it. When it gets dirty, the panels close up, clean on their own, and open back up again. At night when the sun isn’t up, the SmartFlower closes and stores automatically and to prevent damage on windy days, if winds are more than 30 mph, the system will fold up itself.

Now the experts say this will cost a little bit more money to install but I’ll tell you one thing, they sure look a whole lot cooler. If you want to check this one out, it’s in Killingworth at Lavender Pond Farm.