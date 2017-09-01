Stretch Your Dollar: Free apps to help you through the school year

(WTNH)– It’s Freebie Friday and that means we are finding some great deals you can get for nothing.

Since students are heading back to the classroom, we are stretching your dollar with free apps that will help them throughout the school year.

Whether you’re a college student buying up textbooks or the parent of a child juggling multiple sporting events, there’s something here for you.

All students can utilize the StudyBlue app. This is a great helper when you have an exam. It’s an easy way to make flashcards and test yourself.

If you like that but want more, the Quizlet app may work even better. There’s a lot on this one so it just depends how much work you’re looking for it to do.

For all the busy students, check out MyStudyLife. You can organize your classes, get alerted when exams are happening or projects are due.

If you’re taking up another language, get some help with Duolingo! It’s a great app that sends you alerts. You can choose how hard or easy your practices are.

For college students buying books, CampusBooks might find you a better deal than you’ll find at your bookstore.

And for the busy moms and dads, check out Intuition+. It’s basically your personal assistant to help juggle all the responsibilities that comes with having the kids back at school. It helps you streamline your errands and keep you organized.