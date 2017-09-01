Stretch Your Dollar: Free apps to help you through the school year

By Published:
(Photo: Shutterstock)

(WTNH)– It’s Freebie Friday and that means we are finding some great deals you can get for nothing.

Since students are heading back to the classroom, we are stretching your dollar with free apps that will help them throughout the school year.

Whether you’re a college student buying up textbooks or the parent of a child juggling multiple sporting events, there’s something here for you.

All students can utilize the StudyBlue app. This is a great helper when you have an exam. It’s an easy way to make flashcards and test yourself.

If you like that but want more, the Quizlet app may work even better. There’s a lot on this one so it just depends how much work you’re looking for it to do.

For all the busy students, check out MyStudyLife. You can organize your classes, get alerted when exams are happening or projects are due.

If you’re taking up another language, get some help with Duolingo! It’s a great app that sends you alerts. You can choose how hard or easy your practices are.

For college students buying books, CampusBooks might find you a better deal than you’ll find at your bookstore.

And for the busy moms and dads, check out Intuition+. It’s basically your personal assistant to help juggle all the responsibilities that comes with having the kids back at school. It helps you streamline your errands and keep you organized.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s