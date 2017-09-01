Troopers increase patrols ahead of holiday weekend

Related Coverage Gas prices rise due to Hurricane Harvey

(WTNH) — The holiday weekend rush is in full effect on Friday evening.

State Police are reminding people to stay safe on the highways.

Extra patrols will be in place to check for speeding, seat belts, people texting and of course, drunk drivers.

“If you observe a reckless driver or someone who appears to be under the influence , we encourage you to call 911. That’s a true emergency. We want to have that information so we can get out there and locate that vehicle,” police said.

Gas prices are also expected to keep jumping higher over the weekend due to Hurricane Harvey.

Prices have jumped more than 10 cents per gallon this week.