Troopers increase patrols ahead of holiday weekend

WTNH.com Staff Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police cruiser (Photo provided by Connecticut State Police)

(WTNH) — The holiday weekend rush is in full effect on Friday evening.

State Police are reminding people to stay safe on the highways.

Extra patrols will be in place to check for speeding, seat belts, people texting and of course, drunk drivers.

“If you observe a reckless driver or someone who appears to be under the influence , we encourage you to call 911. That’s a true emergency. We want to have that information so we can get out there and locate that vehicle,” police said.

Gas prices are also expected to keep jumping higher over the weekend due to Hurricane Harvey.

Prices have jumped more than 10 cents per gallon this week.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s