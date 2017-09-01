Upscale outlet mall moving ahead in West Haven

By Published: Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Haven project is moving ahead. The mayor said demolition should start in about 30 days to make way for the upscale, outlet mall on the shoreline.” West Haven Mayor Ed O’Brien said, “The total project is 25 acres. So all the homes, all the commercial properties will have to come down before they start construction.” Residents are happy they’re finally seeing the project get off the ground.

haven3 Upscale outlet mall moving ahead in West Haven

Nathan Wrann said, “The thing that becomes frustrating is the amount of time that it has taken to do it. These houses have been empty for a year now. They’ve just boarded them up and putting the fence up now.” Atom Mehrhoff said, “I am excited. I am concerned for them because everybody is shopping online. what is really going to make it that special.” The mayor said the mall is going to be a destination place for people looking to shop and dine. Mayor O’Brien added, “When we are all done, there’s going to be I believe 65 stores. 7 restaurants. The promenade along the water is going to be nice.”

haven2 Upscale outlet mall moving ahead in West Haven</a

Wrann added, "It will give us access to the shoreline, the waterfront for the first time." Residents aren't too worried about the noise from construction crews. Angela Bachman said, "It is going to be something I'm going to have to deal with for a while but I think in the end it is going to be better for the neighborhood. It will bring a lot more revenue." Wrann said, "The construction is temporary. It is just something you have to deal with when there's a development or something so it's the sound of progress."

haven1 Upscale outlet mall moving ahead in West Haven

People who live within walking distance say it’s a win, win. Wrann said, “We are looking forward to the restaurants, shopping and promenade and all that.” Bachman added, “I’m going to send more money but it’s better than having to go downtown or to Milford.” Mayor O’Brien told NEWS8, “It is going to transform West Haven. The jobs, the economic benefits of this is something we haven’t ever seen here in West Haven.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s