Upscale outlet mall moving ahead in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Haven project is moving ahead. The mayor said demolition should start in about 30 days to make way for the upscale, outlet mall on the shoreline.” West Haven Mayor Ed O’Brien said, “The total project is 25 acres. So all the homes, all the commercial properties will have to come down before they start construction.” Residents are happy they’re finally seeing the project get off the ground.

Nathan Wrann said, “The thing that becomes frustrating is the amount of time that it has taken to do it. These houses have been empty for a year now. They’ve just boarded them up and putting the fence up now.” Atom Mehrhoff said, “I am excited. I am concerned for them because everybody is shopping online. what is really going to make it that special.” The mayor said the mall is going to be a destination place for people looking to shop and dine. Mayor O’Brien added, “When we are all done, there’s going to be I believe 65 stores. 7 restaurants. The promenade along the water is going to be nice.”

Wrann added, "It will give us access to the shoreline, the waterfront for the first time." Residents aren't too worried about the noise from construction crews. Angela Bachman said, "It is going to be something I'm going to have to deal with for a while but I think in the end it is going to be better for the neighborhood. It will bring a lot more revenue." Wrann said, "The construction is temporary. It is just something you have to deal with when there's a development or something so it's the sound of progress."

People who live within walking distance say it’s a win, win. Wrann said, “We are looking forward to the restaurants, shopping and promenade and all that.” Bachman added, “I’m going to send more money but it’s better than having to go downtown or to Milford.” Mayor O’Brien told NEWS8, “It is going to transform West Haven. The jobs, the economic benefits of this is something we haven’t ever seen here in West Haven.”