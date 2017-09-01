Waterbury Police search for leads after 24-year-old man is shot and killed

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday night.

Police say at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 170 Willow Street on a report of a gunshot wound victim.

Once officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old Hispanic male victim at the scene, who was later identified as David Rivera-Mateo of Waterbury.

First responders transported Rivera-Mateo to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call police at (203) 574-6941.

Police say this is an ongoing and active investigation.