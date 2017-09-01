West Haven man wanted on sex assault charges turns himself in

Related Coverage West Haven man wanted for alleged sexual assault

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man wanted in West Haven for an alleged sexual assault has turned himself in to police Friday.

On Wednesday, police asked for the public’s help in finding 38-year-old Kanaji Cooper. He was wanted on charges of Sexual Assault in First Degree, Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, and Risk of Injury.

On Friday, police say the sexual assault suspect had turned himself in to police but released no other details.

The department also thanked the community for the “successful conclusion.”