Back to School Beauty

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Back to school isn’t just about grabbing the pencils and pens; some students are looking to start school with a flawless makeup routine. This morning, local makeup artist Crystal Britney stopped by our studio to share her affordable makeup finds that are just as gorgeous as high-end products.

Some of the questions Crystal answered for us in the video above are:

1. Getting up early for school can be ready hard, what advise do you give students when it comes to getting ready early?

2. Where can students who are on a budget buy affordable makeup?

3. For someone who doesn’t wear foundation what do you recommend?

4. A lot of students are beginners when it comes to dong their makeup. Where can they go to learn more?

For more information head on over to Crystal’s website CrystalBritney.com or on social media @crystal_britney

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s