Back to School Beauty

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Back to school isn’t just about grabbing the pencils and pens; some students are looking to start school with a flawless makeup routine. This morning, local makeup artist Crystal Britney stopped by our studio to share her affordable makeup finds that are just as gorgeous as high-end products.

Some of the questions Crystal answered for us in the video above are:

1. Getting up early for school can be ready hard, what advise do you give students when it comes to getting ready early?

2. Where can students who are on a budget buy affordable makeup?

3. For someone who doesn’t wear foundation what do you recommend?

4. A lot of students are beginners when it comes to dong their makeup. Where can they go to learn more?

For more information head on over to Crystal’s website CrystalBritney.com or on social media @crystal_britney