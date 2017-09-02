Beacon Falls firefighters send donations to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — A large amount of donations from Connecticut are on their way down to Texas right now to help people affected by Harvey.

Beacon Hose Company 1 in Beacon Falls began collecting items earlier this week.

After 32 hours, they had $250,000 worth of donations.

Four tractor-trailer sized shipments are being sent down to a community right outside of Houston.

It’s just the real spirit of growing up in a small town, you want to extend that hospitality to anyone else in a time of need. A lot of these people lost everything. The least we can do is help them get up and back on their feet,” said Kyle Brennan of the Beacon Hose Co.

Fire departments from surrounding towns also helped collect donations for the relief efforts in Beacon Falls.

Some of the items shipped down include food, water, clothing, formula, diapers and pet food.