FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fairfield Fire Department is investigating a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to officials, at 1:30 a.m. a fire was reported on Old Post Road in Fairfield. They say it was a large house fire.

Officials say mutual aid units from Westport, Bridgeport, and Easton were at the scene.

Authorities say multiple residence of the house were transported to local hospitals.

At this time there is no word on the cause of this fire.

