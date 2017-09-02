Groton Police seize nearly 100 bags of heroin during narcotics transaction

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly one hundred bags of heroin are off the streets after police seized them during a drug deal on Friday.

Groton Police was assisted by the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force to combat the heroin epidemic in the area and to improve the quality of life for citizens. Together, they arrested two people for drug-related charges.

While they were conducting surveillance at a local Groton hotel, officers say they observed suspicious activity in the parking lot.

Task Force officers approached the activity and began to investigate. During the investigation, officers determined the suspicious activity to be a narcotics transaction between 28-year-old Casey Scott of Groton and 27-year-old Zachary Stewart of Groton.

Detectives say they seized 96 bags of heroin that were packaged for sale, weighing approximately 19.86 grams, crack cocaine and money during the investigation.

According to officers, Scott is facing multiple charges including possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin and sale of heroin. They say Stewart is facing a possession of heroin charge.