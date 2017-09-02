Man struck and killed on I-691 westbound in Meriden

By Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on Interstate 691 westbound in Meriden Friday night.

Authorities say State Police received a report of a person walking along the right shoulder of I-691 westbound in the area of exit 8.

According to State Police, witnesses stated that the man was intentionally running into traffic in an attempt to be struck by vehicles.

Officials say the man was struck and killed on scene. State Police closed I-691 west near exit 7 for a period of time Friday night because of this incident.

Authorities have not identified the man at this time.

State Police say this is an active investigation and they are investigating this incident as an untimely death.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Hart at 203-393-4200.

