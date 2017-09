WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 15 in Woodbridge has reopened after a multi-vehicle accident closed part of it on Saturday morning.

According to Connecticut DOT, Route 15 was closed between exits 60 and 59 due to a multi-vehicle accident that happened around 11:15 a.m. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

Police say there were no life-threatening injuries reported.