One seriously injured in Bristol motorcycle accident

By Published:

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — Bristol Police are investigating a collision between a car and motorcycle that left one with serious injuries early Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:47 PM on September 2nd, emergency personnel responded to reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Divinity Street and Tulip Street. Investigations by the Bristol Police Department’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team determined that the driver of a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan made a left turn onto Divinity Street, and collided with the driver of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was identified as Gabriel Cruz-Salgado, 21, of Bristol, and the driver of the car was identified as William Benoit, 45, of Bristol. Cruz-Salgado was transported by Life Star to a nearby trauma hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Bristol Police Traffic Division at 860-584-3035.

