Plainfield Police arrest 2 for narcotics

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a motor vehicle stop, Plainfield Police arrested two individuals for narcotics on Friday evening.

According to police, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Norwich Road and Gallup Road when a 2001 Hyundai Accent pulled out in front of the officer. They say the driver failed to grant right of way.

Police say the officer took action to avoid a collision with the car and later conducted a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle.

Authorities say the occupants of the vehicle were inconsistent with their stories, which resulted in the officer requesting to search the vehicle. However, the officer was denied.

Police say the officer requested the use of the department’s canine, who immediately alerted on the vehicle where there was 75 baggies of heroin and drug paraphernalia under the driver, 23-year-old James Drane’s seat.

Officials say the canine also alerted on 26-year-old Amanda Bendixen’s person, where she confessed to having contraband concealed underneath her clothing. They say Bendixen was also in possession of 12 bags of Heroin, as well as, drug paraphernalia.

Police say Drane of Brooklyn was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and failure to grant the right of way at an intersection.

Authorities say Bendixen of Sterling, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. They say both were released on bond and are scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on September 18.