Red Cross encouraging patience for those wanting to volunteer with Hurricane Harvey relief

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — For those looking to volunteer with the Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief, the organization asks you to be patient.

The American Red Cross says they have hundreds of experienced volunteers working around the clock to provide supplies and shelter to Gulf Coast residents that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The organization says that are currently more than 60 volunteers and staff who have deployed from Connecticut. They say this number will grow substantially in the following days.

“This deployment is putting our volunteers and staff under living conditions similar, if not identical to, victims of the disaster itself,” said Richard Branigan, Chief Program Officer.”Accordingly, individuals interested in deploying behalf of the American Red Cross should go in with that understanding.”

The Red Cross says the safety of the people they serve and the volunteers who help is the greatest importance. They say they have procedures in place to track who is volunteering for the organization, including background checks on all volunteers, to help keep people safe.

“The American Red Cross wants to thank everyone who has reached out to us over the last several days. The amount of support has been tremendous,” said Mario Bruno, Chief Executive Officer. “We ask for continued patience as we reach out to all those who have signed up to volunteer.”

On Tuesday, September 5th, the organization is planning a volunteer training at the Farmington headquarters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The organization says that anyone looking to attend this training must register in advance by emailing chctrivolintake@redcross.org. They say registration is not confirmed until a response is received from the American Red Cross.

The organization ensures that there will be additional training scheduled in the days and weeks ahead.

The Red Cross advises those who are connecting with the organization or other volunteer groups, to learn about current opportunities and when volunteers are needed, before traveling to the affected areas independently.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s