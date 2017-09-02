Red Cross encouraging patience for those wanting to volunteer with Hurricane Harvey relief

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — For those looking to volunteer with the Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief, the organization asks you to be patient.

The American Red Cross says they have hundreds of experienced volunteers working around the clock to provide supplies and shelter to Gulf Coast residents that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The organization says that are currently more than 60 volunteers and staff who have deployed from Connecticut. They say this number will grow substantially in the following days.

“This deployment is putting our volunteers and staff under living conditions similar, if not identical to, victims of the disaster itself,” said Richard Branigan, Chief Program Officer.”Accordingly, individuals interested in deploying behalf of the American Red Cross should go in with that understanding.”

The Red Cross says the safety of the people they serve and the volunteers who help is the greatest importance. They say they have procedures in place to track who is volunteering for the organization, including background checks on all volunteers, to help keep people safe.

“The American Red Cross wants to thank everyone who has reached out to us over the last several days. The amount of support has been tremendous,” said Mario Bruno, Chief Executive Officer. “We ask for continued patience as we reach out to all those who have signed up to volunteer.”

On Tuesday, September 5th, the organization is planning a volunteer training at the Farmington headquarters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The organization says that anyone looking to attend this training must register in advance by emailing chctrivolintake@redcross.org. They say registration is not confirmed until a response is received from the American Red Cross.

The organization ensures that there will be additional training scheduled in the days and weeks ahead.

The Red Cross advises those who are connecting with the organization or other volunteer groups, to learn about current opportunities and when volunteers are needed, before traveling to the affected areas independently.