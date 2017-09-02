Saturday night shooting in Manchester leaves one in hospital

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Manchester on Saturday night.

Manchester Police Captain Chris Davis confirms that a shooting took place around 8:40 PM on September 2nd in the area of Hartford Road and Goslee Drive. The victim, who is in their 20s, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still on the scene investigating, and a suspect has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 8 for more updates.