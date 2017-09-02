State Police release first statistics for Labor Day Weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police release their first set of statistics for the holiday weekend.

According to State Police, the enforcement period started at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 1st and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5th.

Authorities say during the holiday weekend, troopers are focusing on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding.They say sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols are in place over the entire Labor Day weekend.

Officials say Troopers are using both traditional and non-traditional patrol cars.

The statistics below cover the time period from 12:01 a.m. on Friday September 1st to 8 a.m. Saturday September 2nd:

Speeding: 310

Seat Belt Violations: 10

Total Moving Violations: 793

(Including unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone, texting, etc.): DUI Arrests: 11

Accidents investigated: 121

Accidents with injury:17

Fatal Accidents: 0

Below are the statistics from the State Police’s 2016 Labor Day Weekend Enforcement:

Speeding: 1699

Seat belt violations: 165

Total moving violations: 3,552

(Including unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone, texting, etc.) DUI Arrests: 51

Accidents investigated: 283

Accidents with injury: 43

Fatal Accidents: 0